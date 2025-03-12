At the seventh edition of Air Cargo Africa in Nairobi, Lyndee du Toit, CEO at Air Charter Service, sat down with Nikitha Sebastian, Correspondent at STAT Media Group, for an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the three-day exhibition and conference.

In this conversation, Lyndee discusses various aspects of ACS’ operations, including trends and changes in the African air cargo market and the company's adaptation strategies. She also delved into ACS's expertise in handling specialised cargo. Additionally, she talks about ACS's initiatives to support the growth of e-commerce and emerging trends in the air cargo industry.