At Air Cargo Europe 2025 in Munich, Madhav Kurup, Chief Operating Officer of Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, sat down with Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Media Group, to discuss the company’s global growth strategy, key market trends, and the evolving logistics landscape.

In this exclusive conversation, Kurup reflects on Hellmann’s €3.8 billion revenue milestone in 2024, sharing the sales strategies and high-performing verticals driving continued momentum. He offers insights into the company’s air, sea, and road freight performance, and highlights the sectors showing the strongest traction.

The discussion also covers Hellmann’s acquisition of HPL Apollo and how it has strengthened the company’s capabilities in perishable and temperature-sensitive logistics—a fast-growing segment contributing to revenue growth and greater market control.

He further unpacks how Hellmann’s digital transformation efforts are delivering commercial results—from customer retention to operational scalability. Finally, he outlines how the company is balancing acquisitions and organic growth as part of its roadmap toward 2030.

Discover how Hellmann is navigating a dynamic global logistics environment with precision and purpose.