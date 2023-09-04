In 2021, International Air Transport Association (IATA) member airlines approved a resolution to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Additionally, ICAO has recently adopted a Long Term Aspirational Goal (LTAG) for international aviation of net zero carbon emissions 2050.

In this episode of Cargo Masterminds, presented by cargo.one, we turn to aviation industry and make an attempt to understand the global aviation and air cargo industry’s initiatives to address the topic of sustainability and how they are important in contributing to achieving global sustainability goals and thus making the world a better place for everyone.

Reji John, Editor, STAT Media Group, sits down with Marie Owens Thomsen, Senior Vice President Sustainability & Chief Economist, International Air Transport Association (IATA), and understands the strategic roadmap by the airline industry association to achieve the NetZero goal by 2050 and how realistic is the industry outlook to achieve such an ambitious goal.