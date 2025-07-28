Mark Sutch, Head International Development and CCO - Cargo, IndiGo
At the ACFI Annual Conclave in Delhi, Mark Sutch, Head of International Development and Chief Commercial Officer – Cargo at IndiGo, speaks with Reji John, Editor of STAT Publishing Group, about the airline's cargo potential as it launches international wide-body long-haul operations. The conversation also highlights the growing volume of domestic cargo transported in the bellies of IndiGo’s extensive narrow-body fleet across India.
Next Story