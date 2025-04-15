Step into the world of Kenyan floriculture through this insightful presentation featuring Griffin KAIGA, Project Officer of Market Insights at COLEAD, and Feline Heussen, Consultant for Inclusive and Sustainable Horticulture Value Chains at QPoint. This video unpacks the findings of a recent market study focused on optimizing logistics and expanding export opportunities for Kenyan flowers—particularly roses and summer flowers.

Griffin and Feline take the stage at the FLA 2025 event to share how Kenya's flower industry, second only to tea in export value, is evolving. They reveal the dynamics of the rose value chain dominated by large-scale greenhouses and discuss the emerging opportunity for smallholder farmers through the rising demand for summer flowers and mixed bouquets. The conversation also explores shifts in global markets, from Europe and the Middle East to Kazakhstan, in response to geopolitical and economic changes.

As they walk the audience through logistical innovations, including the potential of sea freight and hybrid logistics, they highlight both the challenges and the transformative potential for reducing costs, improving sustainability, and increasing local value addition—like bouquet-making within Kenya itself.

Whether you're a grower, exporter, or simply interested in sustainable agriculture and international trade, this session provides a rich, engaging look at where the industry is headed and what opportunities lie ahead. Watch now to discover how Kenya is blooming on the global stage.