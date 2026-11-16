How does a Mexican all-cargo airline with five freighters compete with the giants, and why does its CEO see 2027 as a year of opportunity?

In this episode of Conversations, presented by AGOS Aviation, Robert van de Weg, Chief Executive Officer of mas, sits down with Reji John, Editor of The STAT Trade Times, at the TIACA Air Cargo Forum in Miami.

In this conversation:

▶ Plans to add one or two A330 converted freighters next year, with eight to 10 aircraft targeted by 2030

▶ Why a long-term fleet decision is coming soon, with planning now needing six to eight years of lead time

▶ How high fuel costs hit the scheduled business while charter contracts held up

🇺🇸 What the US DOT’s lifting of restrictions means for new US gateways, and why mas won’t return to Mexico City’s old airport

▶ How the AI boom and Latin American e-commerce offset weaker China–Mexico flows after Mexico’s new tariffs

▶ Why mas wants a European scheduled partner to fill southbound capacity into Latin America

▶ Where a smaller, faster carrier beats the bigger players

▶ The biggest risk and the biggest opportunity for air cargo in 2027