At the recently concluded IATA World Cargo Symposium in Dubai, Matt Petot, Founder and CEO of CargoAi, shares how his company is redefining air cargo digitalisation with STAT Media’s Libin Chacko Kurian. More than just a booking platform, CargoAi offers a full suite—CargoMart, CargoWallet, and CargoConnect—designed to streamline procurement, automate payments, and integrate directly with TMS systems. “We’re not just a marketplace. We’re an IT company solving real-world cargo challenges,” Matt explains.

He outlines how profitability—not growth at any cost—has shaped CargoAi’s journey, highlighting a sustainable business model that hit profitability five years in. From launching the industry's first interline booking solution with Emirates to introducing AI-powered rate management and dynamic pricing, CargoAi is bringing innovation where it matters most. Their embedded CO₂ emission tracking and growing role in payment orchestration also respond to rising regulatory and customer pressures for sustainable logistics.

Matt also discusses the value of collaboration through CargoTech, where companies like Wiremind and Rotable bring complementary strengths. “The goal isn’t to do everything, but to do the right things together,” he says.

Watch this exclusive interview to understand how CargoAi is driving air cargo into its next digital chapter.