French infrastructure group Egis, which operates Antwerp and Ostend airports, appointed Nathan De Valck as CEO of the two regional airports in Belgium this May. He officially assumed the role on 1 June 2025. Just three days into his new position, De Valck was interviewed by Reji John, Editor of STAT Publishing Group, during the air cargo Europe and transport logistic event in Munich. In the conversation, De Valck shared why he took on the role and outlined his top priorities for making the regional airports more attractive to cargo operators.