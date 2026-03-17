In this exclusive interview recorded at air cargo & transport logistic India 2026 in Mumbai, Nikitha Sebastian of The STAT Trade Times speaks with Nico Le Roux, Business Development Director at Glasgow Prestwick Airport.

Le Roux discusses how Glasgow Prestwick is positioning itself as a strategic alternative to congested European hubs. With uncongested airspace, 24x7 operations and strong expertise in technical stops, the airport is seeing growing demand from airlines looking for efficient diversion points and refuelling stops.

Le Roux also highlights the airport’s experience in handling outsized and heavy lift cargo, particularly for the oil and gas sector, while pointing to emerging opportunities linked to renewable energy supply chains between India and the UK.