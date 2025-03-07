"Our biggest challenge is cold chain infrastructure—keeping perishables fresh from farm to market is a race against time." – Okisegere Ojepat, CEO, Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya

In an exclusive interview from air cargo Africa 2025, Libin Chacko Kurian of STAT Media speaks with Ojepat, about the critical logistics challenges in moving Kenyan perishables from farms to global markets. From cold chain infrastructure gaps to freight costs and regulatory barriers, this discussion offers an in-depth look at what it takes to keep Kenya’s fresh produce industry thriving.

Key topics:

1. The need for better cold chain infrastructure at the farm level

2. High air freight costs and limited export capacity

3. The role of Kisumu, Eldoret, and Mombasa airports in easing pressure on Nairobi

4. How sea freight is emerging as an alternative for certain perishables

5. Kenya’s opportunity to expand into new global markets

