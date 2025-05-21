At the IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 in Dubai, Olaf van Reeden, Cargo Partnerships Director at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, sat down with Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Media Group, to discuss the role of cargo partnerships, available cargo capacity, and the airport’s expansion plans, including the launch of dnata’s new state-of-the-art facility. Van Reeden also reflected on Schiphol’s growing significance as a cargo hub for e-commerce shipments between China and the U.S., and examined the impact of recent tariff changes on the airport’s operations.

Beyond trade flows and infrastructure, van Reeden highlighted Schiphol’s commitment to sustainability—sharing how the airport operated entirely on Dutch wind energy, electrified its ground handling fleet, promoted sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and implemented waste management and circular economy initiatives, including the reuse of building materials.