In this exclusive interview from air cargo Africa 2025, Olivier Houri, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer of SmartKargo, sits down with Libin Chacko Kurian of STAT Media Group to explore how digital transformation is revolutionising the global air cargo industry. Houri shares deep insights on SmartKargo’s unified cloud-based platform, its role in enabling e-commerce logistics, and the growing importance of IoT, real-time data, and AI in air cargo operations.

He also opens up about key global partnerships with Maersk, Delta, Azul, and others, and discusses SmartKargo’s entry into the African market—a region ripe with opportunity yet underserved in digital cargo infrastructure. As a trustee member of TIACA, Houri emphasizes SmartKargo’s commitment to digital adoption across the industry.

Don’t miss this conversation packed with thought leadership, innovation, and a bold vision for the future of logistics.