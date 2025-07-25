At air cargo Europe 2025 in Munich, Leo Lebeau, Regional Manager for Northern Germany at TWS, spoke to Libin Chacko Kurian about the ultra-specialised, high-pressure world of first-mile logistics for aircraft spare parts.

TWS, a local courier company with roots in Frankfurt, has become a key player in Aircraft on Ground (AOG) operations. Their mission? Move parts fast—from the supplier’s shelf to the aircraft technician—before every second costs airlines real money.

Leo breaks down how they do it, what makes their team fast and reliable, and what comes next as they look to grow.