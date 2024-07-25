At the Air Cargo China and Transport Logistic China exhibition and conference in Shanghai, Parijat Sourabh, Correspondent for STAT Media Group, interviews Jules Matteoni, Operations Director at Glasgow Prestwick Airport.

Glasgow Prestwick Airport, serving the west of Scotland in the UK, may not be as busy as other UK airports but is a key operational hub for global cargo carriers such as Air France-KLM Cargo and Cargolux.

Matteoni highlights several advantages of Glasgow Prestwick Airport. One key benefit is its lack of congestion compared to other airports. Additionally, the airport has made significant recent investments to enhance its cargo handling capacity.

Matteoni also addresses the challenges facing the airport. To discover more about Glasgow Prestwick Airport and its developments, be sure to watch the full video.