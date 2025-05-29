At the IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 in Dubai, Or Zak, Chief Commercial Officer of Challenge Group, sits down with Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Media Group, to discuss the airline’s fleet transformation and growing focus on sustainability and efficiency.

Zak shares insights into the completion of Challenge Group’s 767 passenger-to-freighter (P2F) conversion programme and what it means for the group’s operational strategy—especially as it transitions from the aging Boeing 747 fleet. He explains how the 767s are enabling more reliable, frequent, and regionally tailored services, particularly in key markets like India.

The conversation also highlights the rise of conversion programmes amid delivery delays from OEMs like Airbus and Boeing, the environmental and cost advantages of P2F conversions, and why repurposing aircraft is becoming central to Challenge Group’s long-term vision