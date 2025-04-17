Rose Yiqian QIU from Ostend International Airport, Belgium, shares how the airport serves as a fast, efficient, and green gateway for African flower exports to Europe and the UK. With 24/7 operations, quick customs clearance, cold chain infrastructure, and direct access to ports and the Eurotunnel, Ostend ensures flowers reach markets fresher and faster. Learn how this strategic cargo hub supports cost-effective and sustainable logistics for perishable goods.