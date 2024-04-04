Challenge Group recently launched a scheduled twice-a-week flight between Mumbai and Liège utilising the added capacity of its second converted Boeing 767 freighter. With a payload capacity of 52 tonnes per uplift, the freighter primarily transports pharmaceuticals and electronics, as well as large and complex main deck cargo shipments.

Listen to Or Zak, Chief Commercial Officer, Challenge Group who speaks to Libin Chacko Kurian of STAT Media Group during the recently concluded air cargo India 2024.

They discuss a wide range of subjects from Challenge Group’s fleet expansion plan to the B767 converted freighter experience, from their business model to gaining customer trust, from charter operations to e-commerce growth and from the potential of the Indian market to its complexities.