At Flower Logistics Africa 2025 in Nairobi, the heart of global flower exports beat louder than ever.

Moderated by Reji John, Editor of Logistics Update Africa, this power-packed panel discussion brought together growers, exporters, airlines, airports, and logistics leaders to unpack one of the most critical links in the floral value chain: airfreight.

From skyrocketing rates and squeezed capacity during Valentine’s Day, to the promise of digital transformation, and the emergence of new markets in the Middle East and Asia — the conversation dove deep and stayed real.

Hear directly from industry leaders like Clement Tulezi (Kenya Flower Council), Jacob Bwana (Kenya Airports Authority), Patricia Odida (Astral Aviation), Sam Quintelier (Brussels Airport), Elizabeth Kimani (Sian Flowers), Claris Wanjohi (Wafex), and Eliud Njenga (Credible Blooms) as they discuss the realities of moving millions of blooms across continents — fast, fresh, and in full bloom.

Watch, learn, and join the movement toward a smarter, more connected floral logistics ecosystem.