Bernhard Kindelbacher, Chief Executive Officer of ACL Airshop, joins Libin Chacko Kurian at air cargo Europe 2025 in Munich to unpack how one of the world’s leading ULD leasing and management companies is preparing for growth and digitisation in an increasingly volatile cargo market.

From new tracking tech to startup kits for emerging airlines, Bernhard outlines how ACL is positioning itself as a partner to airlines, handlers and forwarders across both short-term and long-term ULD needs.