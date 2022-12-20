Reji John, Editor, STAT Media Group, interviews Prithviraj Chug, Chief Executive Officer of Group Concorde, a well known GSA for leading global cargo carriers in the Middle East, South East Asia and Indian sub continent, at the Air Cargo Forum in Miami in November. Chug talks about a few key market trends, challenges in the air freight market which, according to him, will only intensify in 2023 as more capacity will come into the market, including main deck.