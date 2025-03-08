At the seventh edition of Air Cargo Africa in Nairobi, Swissport Kenya's CEO, Racheal Ndegwa, sat down with Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Media Group, for an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the three-day exhibition and conference.

In this insightful conversation, Ndegwa shared her experiences as a woman in the air cargo industry, discussing the tactic of balancing work and life in a sector that operates 24/7/365. She also highlighted how cargo volumes and shipment types have evolved in Kenya, with the rise of new exports like avocados and herbs. Additionally, she addressed the challenges facing Kenya’s air cargo sector and shared her thoughts on how the industry can become more attractive to new talent, encouraging more people to join this dynamic field.