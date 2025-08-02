At the ACFI Annual Conclave in Delhi, Rajesh Menon, Regional Head of Cargo – South Asia, Middle East & Africa at Cathay Cargo, speaks with Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Publishing Group, about evolving cargo flows across the region. The discussion explores the impact of softening demand from Mainland China, the rise of export hubs like India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, and how Cathay is adapting its network and capacity. Rajesh also shares insights on handling high-value, sensitive cargo and how geopolitical shifts and tariff uncertainties are shaping customer behaviour and regional air freight strategy.