In this exclusive interview recorded at air cargo & transport logistic India 2026 in Mumbai, Nikitha Sebastian of The STAT Trade Times speaks with Ralph van Eijk, Chief Airline and Marketing Officer at Group Concorde.

He discusses Group Concorde’s evolution from a freight forwarder to a global GSA player and how the company is expanding its footprint across the Asia Pacific through airline partnerships and regional deals.

The conversation explores the balance between organic growth and airline outsourcing trends, along with the operational risks that come with rapid expansion in aviation services, particularly around training, knowledge gaps and safety.