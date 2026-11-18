Kinaxis CEO Razat Gaurav on agentic AI, orchestration, and why latency, not change, is what holds supply chains back.

Kinaxis brought its flagship customer and industry conference, Kinexions, to India for the first time. While its global leadership was in Mumbai for the event, Libin Chacko Kurian and Reji John of STAT Publishing Group sat down with Razat Gaurav, Chief Executive Officer of the Ottawa-headquartered, Canadian-listed supply chain orchestration company.

Gaurav explains how Maestro Agents and the Agent Studio are turning work that once took days or weeks into minutes or hours. He gives examples from a cosmetics manufacturer, an automotive company, a quick-commerce consumer brand and a fast-food chain. He argues that the real problem in supply chains is the delay between a signal, a decision and the action that follows. Companies cover that delay with inventory: almost $17 trillion worldwide and, by Kinaxis’ estimate, more than $500 billion in India.