On the floor of air cargo Shanghai, we connect with Adrien Thominet, Chairman of ECS Group, to discuss the massive shift toward technology and flexibility in the global air freight market.

As major manufacturing and e-commerce volumes continue to surge across Asia, traditional GSSA roles are rapidly evolving. In this interview, Adrien breaks down how ECS Group is capturing growth in booming markets like Vietnam and Thailand, navigating the extreme capacity demands of shifting e-commerce routes, and leveraging new AI solutions to drive revenue optimisation and team efficiency for their airline partners