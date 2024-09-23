This video presents an engaging discussion on the “Supply chain intricacies of medical devices” at the GPLS 2024 conference. Industry experts from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Aramex, EarlyHealth Group, Kale Logistics Solutions, and Exsegen Genomics share valuable insights into the major challenges, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements in the medical devices sector. The panel delves into topics such as the necessity for a digital supply chain control tower, fostering collaboration across the supply chain, insights into the Indian market, and addressing client-specific needs.

Speakers

Binu Vijay Kumar, General Manager Supply Chain, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Nigel Dsouza, National Manager Business (Healthcare) Solutions & Strategic Partnerships, Aramex

Yulia Celetaria, Head of Logistics, EarlyHealth Group

Sanjeev Madavi, Chief Innovation Officer, Kale Logistics Solutions

Moderator: Vikas Pawar, Co-founder & COO, Exsegen Genomics

