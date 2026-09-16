Art logistics is changing, and Zohra Azi, Chief of Staff at Eythos, explains why.

Speaking at the Global Event Logistics Summit 2026 in Bangkok, Azi takes us behind the scenes of art logistics, from the specialist handling that makes major exhibitions possible to the technology and integrated services reshaping an industry still reliant on legacy systems.

She explains how Eythos brings storage, transport, viewing rooms, condition reporting, framing, crating and conservation under one roof, reducing unnecessary handling, operational fragmentation and transport while protecting valuable works of art.

Azi also discusses the challenges of moving artworks against tight event deadlines, the importance of planning and risk reduction, and why specialist art handlers remain the unseen force behind successful exhibitions.

Sustainability is another major focus, with Eythos tracking Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions to better understand and reduce its carbon footprint.

She also shares Eythos’ expansion across Asia and its upcoming 50,000-square-foot art and valuables storage facility in Hong Kong, designed to improve proximity to global freight networks while reducing transit time, handling risk and carbon emissions.

Watch the full presentation for an inside look at the logistics behind the art world’s most demanding events.