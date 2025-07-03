At Air Cargo Europe 2025 in Munich, Reto Hunziker, President-Europe at Chapman Freeborn, sat down with Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Media Group, to discuss what’s driving the air cargo charter business in Europe — and how the company is adapting to a rapidly evolving market.

In this insightful interview, Hunziker talks about: The dominant cargo types Chapman Freeborn handles in Europe — including automotive, steel, and e-commerce from China and Hong Kong.

The drop in e-commerce shipments due to tariff changes and shifting consumer behaviour — and how this is creating new opportunities for last-minute charter demand

The rise of Vietnam, Cambodia, and Bangladesh as key garment manufacturing hubs for exports to Europe

The company’s expansion strategy — from closing and reopening offices to entering new regions and aligning with customer requirements

Leadership changes within the European region and the focus on building a resilient, flexible workforce

Chapman Freeborn’s investments in AI and digital innovation — balanced by a strong belief that air cargo remains a people-driven business

“AI is becoming more important, but at the end of the day, this industry is still about people and relationships,” says Hunziker.