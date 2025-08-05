At the ACFI Annual Conclave in Delhi, Sanjiv Edward, President of Air Cargo Forum India (ACFI) speaks with Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Media Group, about India’s ambitious target of handling 10 million metric tonnes of air cargo by 2030. The conversation explores the potential of smaller airports, key infrastructure and technology investments, and India’s progress toward becoming a transhipment hub. Edward also highlights how ACFI is uniting stakeholders to drive multimodal integration and unlock the next phase of growth for Indian air cargo.