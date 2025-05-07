At the IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 in Dubai, Libin Chacko Kurian sat down with Scott Sangster, General Manager for Global Logistics Service Providers at Descartes, to understand how the company is shaping the future of digital transformation in air cargo.

In this conversation, Scott explains how Descartes empowers freight forwarders and logistics providers with integrated solutions that span connectivity, compliance, visibility, and automation, particularly emphasising the increasing demand for end-to-end visibility across multimodal shipments.

He shares how Descartes supports the global air cargo ecosystem through initiatives like Cargo iQ and its partnerships with customs and airlines to facilitate faster, compliant data flows. As the industry grapples with geopolitical disruptions and infrastructure challenges, Scott emphasises the growing importance of predictive and proactive logistics. With over 20 years of experience in this space, he offers a perspective grounded in both technological expertise and deep industry understanding.

Whether you're a shipper, forwarder, or airline executive, this conversation unpacks the critical shifts happening in air cargo today—and how Descartes is enabling its partners to stay ahead of them.