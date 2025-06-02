At the IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 in Dubai, Simon Watson, Founder and CEO of Aerios, sits down for a candid conversation with Rajarshi Chatterjee, Assistant Editor at STAT Media Group, to discuss the rising importance of digitalisation in the air cargo industry.

Watson shares how Aerios is helping break down data silos—particularly in the charter segment—by enhancing how data is analysed, processed, and applied. He also addresses the critical topic of data privacy, and how Aerios is using AI to train models that help customers interpret data points and summarise insights more effectively.

From partnerships with players like Cargojet and GTA Air to serving both narrow-body and wide-body operators globally, Watson explains how Aerios stands apart from competitors. The discussion also touches on Aerios' unique take on sustainability and what the future holds for data-driven air cargo innovation.