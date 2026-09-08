At ACFI World Conclave 2026, The STAT Trade Times spoke with Tomohiro Fukuzawa, Founder of SkyDrive, about the company’s plans for advanced air mobility in India.

In this conversation with Sakshi Basutkar, Fukuzawa discusses using SkyDrive’s electric aircraft for medical logistics, potential operations in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, India’s role in aircraft manufacturing, and plans to eventually establish production in the country. He also shares SkyDrive’s vision for passenger air taxis and fast cargo delivery.