In this conversation from air cargo India and transport logistic India 2026, Sakshi Basutkar from The STAT Trade Times speaks with Olivier Houri, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer at SmartKargo, about the rapid digital transformation taking place in the global air cargo industry.

Olivier shares insights on how Indian airlines are adopting advanced cargo management platforms, the growing role of AI and machine learning in revenue optimisation and capacity management, and the opportunities for airlines to evolve into technology-enabled logistics providers.

The discussion also explores SmartKargo’s journey from its origins to becoming a major technology backbone for airline cargo operations worldwide, as well as the challenges of digital adoption across the air cargo ecosystem.

Watch the full conversation to understand how technology, AI and data-driven decision making are shaping the next phase of air cargo logistics.