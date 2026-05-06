At LogiPharma 2026 in Vienna, Venu Gutlapalli, CDO & Co‑founder of Tag‑N‑Trac, shares how their latest innovations are transforming air freight visibility.

From piece‑level and shipment‑level tracking to AI‑driven workflows, Gutlapalli explains how Tag‑N‑Trac’s platform delivers real‑time data across the supply chain. With 5G labels, IoT sensors, and end‑to‑end digitization, the company is helping airlines, freight forwarders, and pharma cold chain partners achieve unprecedented transparency, compliance, and customer satisfaction.

Watch this short interview to learn how connected boxes, AI‑based SOP automation, and global roaming devices are redefining logistics for the pharmaceutical industry.