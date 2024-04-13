Hatem Boloush, Product/Business Development Manager, Saudia Cargo spoke to Logistics Update Africa at the recently concluded Flower & Perishable Logistics Africa in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ahmed spoke about his experience in the air cargo industry, including challenges faced when switching from sea freight, and his perspective on future trends in flower and perishable logistics in Africa. He also shared his thoughts on Saudia Cargo's recent initiatives and offered suggestions for the next Flower & Perishable Logistics conference.