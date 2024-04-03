Tales from FLA-PLA '24: Ken Mbogo of Saudia Cargo
Listen to this Article
Ken Mbogo, Regional Director Africa, Saudia Cargo, spoke to Logistics Update Africa at the Flower & Perishable Logistics Africa event in Nairobi.
Mbogo spoke about the flower that described his personality and recalled a challenging shipment experience. He highlighted proactive strategies to overcome industry hurdles and praised the conference's insightful discussions. Mbogo suggested enhancing future conferences with more interactive sessions and focusing on emerging trends.
Next Story