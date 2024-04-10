Patricia Odida, Chief Commercial Officer, Astral Aviation, spoke to Logistics Update Africa at the recently concluded Flower & Perishable Logistics Africa in Nairobi, Kenya.

🌟 Join us for an insightful interview with Patricia! 🚀 In this short interview, Patricia talks about the challenges she faced and milestones achieved at Flower and Perishable Logistics Africa 2024. Plus, discover her pick for the standout speaker at the event. Don't miss out on this exclusive conversation!