Raghav Gandhi, CEO, Africa Logistics Properties, spoke to Logistics Update Africa at the recently concluded Flower & Perishable Logistics Africa in Nairobi, Kenya.

During the interview, Gandhi went down memory lane, speaking about his journey from studying economics to establishing Africa Logistics Properties in Nairobi, addressing logistics challenges in Kenya's flower and perishable sector. He discussed the company's sustainability efforts, warehousing solutions, and initiatives to support small and medium-sized growers and SMEs.