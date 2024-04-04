Sanjeev Gadhia, CEO, Astral Aviation, spoke to Logistics Update Africa at the recently concluded Flower & Perishable Logistics Africa in Nairobi, Kenya.

During the conversation, Gadhia expressed his fondness for the 'Red Rose' and shared a humorous anecdote about gifting a bouquet of them to his wife. He also highlighted the achievements of Astral Aviation, the challenges faced by the flower logistics industry, and emphasised the importance of government support for Kenya's flower industry. Additionally, Gadhia mentioned the significance of the Sharjah-Eldoret cargo route and Astral Aviation's sustainability efforts. He concluded the interview saying, “I look forward to the day when SAFs will be cheaper than fossil fuels”.