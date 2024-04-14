Zackary D. Kolp, General Partner, Mount Longonot Vineyards, spoke to Logistics Update Africa at the recently concluded Flower & Perishable Logistics Africa in Nairobi, Kenya.

Dive into the world of exotic fruits and sustainable farming with Zackary! Join us for an exclusive interview where Zack shares his favourite fruit, his journey from venture capitalist to farmer, and his predictions for perishable logistics in Africa. Watch now for valuable insights and inspiration! 🌿🍍