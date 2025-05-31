In this impactful presentation at Perishable Logistics Africa 2025, Lina Jasutiene, Founder and CEO of Recoupex, shines a spotlight on one of the industry’s most overlooked issues: cargo loss and damage in perishable exports.

Lina delivers a clear message—claims don’t have to get lost in red tape. She introduces Recoupex’s tech-driven approach to simplifying and speeding up cargo damage claims, helping exporters recover losses without legal headaches or long delays.

With real-world insights and practical steps, she empowers exporters to protect their margins, understand their rights, and navigate complex global liability rules. Her call to action is clear: with the right tools, cargo loss doesn’t have to mean lost revenue.

Watch this presentation to learn how Lina Jasutiene and Recoupex are transforming claims handling—and bringing justice to global perishables logistics.