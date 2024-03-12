Kiran Jain, Chief Operating Officer of Noida International Airport, discusses significant developments regarding the airport's current and future plans during an interview with Parijat Sourabh of STAT Media Group at the recently concluded Air Cargo India 2024 event.

In this conversation, Kiran highlights the support from the Uttar Pradesh government, emphasising that the first phase is set to be delivered by the end of this year. She also discusses partnerships with leading Indian carriers, the airport's connectivity with various corridors, and the features it will offer.