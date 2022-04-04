Turkish Cargo is one of the smartest cargo carriers in the world. They are big and they are growing bigger quarter after quarter. Recently, Turkish Cargo moved to its new facility, which, by the way, is very smartly called SmartIST. Turkish Cargo says, the "trade route of the world now passes through Istanbul" and the "new centre of world logistics has finally opened its doors. Reji John, Editor of STAT Media Group, gets Turkish Cargo's smart chief cargo officer Turhan Ozen to talk about how he is leading his team to dream big and make those dreams a reality.