How are AI, data analytics and integrated business planning reshaping pharmaceutical supply chains?

At the Global Pharma Logistics Summit 2026, Vipul Jain, Associate Vice President of Supply Chain Strategy and Analytics at Intas Pharmaceuticals, speaks about the changing priorities of pharmaceutical supply chain management.

In this conversation, Vipul discusses how AI and machine learning are creating value in supply chain operations, why integrated business planning is becoming increasingly important, and how pharmaceutical companies can balance inventory, costs and service levels across global markets.

He also shares his perspective on building resilient supply chains, managing the growing complexity of temperature-sensitive medicines and personalised therapies, and what pharmaceutical companies should look for in logistics partners.

Drawing on more than 30 years of experience, Vipul also discusses digital transformation, overcoming resistance to technology adoption and the skills young professionals need to build careers in supply chain management.