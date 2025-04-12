Vivian Lau, Chair and Group CEO of Pacific Air Holdings, the Hong Kong based GSSA with expertise in e-commerce logistics, speaks to Libin Chacko Kurian of STAT Media Group in this exclusive interview from air cargo Africa 2025 in Nairobi.

Vivian shares her unique career journey, Pacific Air's strategic expansion into Vietnam, and how the company is staying ahead of global trade shifts like the China+1 strategy.

She discusses how technology is enabling smarter, faster, and more customer-centric logistics solutions—and why staying humble, curious, and collaborative is vital in today’s volatile world. Don’t miss her powerful perspective on how logistics is not just about speed and cost but about bringing order to chaos and equity to commerce.

Learn how Pacific Air is redefining “perishable” goods

Insights on tech innovation and AI in logistics

Why agility and foresight matter more than ever