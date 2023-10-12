Vizhinjam International Seaport, the first transshipment hub in the Indian subcontinent, located in Kerala is in vigorous work mode to execute the berthing of the first container vessel to arrive at the port on the 15th of October. While the project falls under the government of Kerala, the private partner of the port is Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

But is Vizhinjam actually the first transshipment hub in the Indian sub-continent? Did the Indian sub-continent never have a transshipment hub before Vizhinjam? This episode of Cargo Tales will answer some of these questions and take you a few steps back in the history of transshipment.