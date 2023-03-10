Jonathan Clark, CEO & EVP at Air Menzies International, sat with Libin Chacko Kurian of STAT Media Group recently at air cargo Africa 2023, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

They spoke about the recession-like scenario in the global economy, its effects on the global air freight market, how Air Menzies International has been navigating these headwinds, the recently opened offices and his growth plans for the future.



Being a neutral wholesale freight forwarder, Clark takes us through the history of the company, operations in Africa, recent innovations, digitalisation and the expertise of its people in providing a complete package of freight forwarding solutions.



While talking about digitalisation and automation in his company and how interactive they are with his clients, Clark took a pause and reminded us that he doesn't want to get away from customer interaction.



Watch the video to understand why and how he wants to double AMI's footprint from 27 offices to 50 offices in the next two years. He talks in length about his plans.



00:00 Intro



00:53 How is the global macroeconomic scenario affecting the airfreight industry?

02:02 How is AMI navigating these headwinds?

03:00 What does AMI really do?

04:14 How digitalisation is transforming AMI's interactions with customers?

05:52 What brings you to air cargo Africa 2023?

07:08 What to expect from AMI in the next two years?

08:35 What is your strategy to achieve this high level of growth?

09:36 What does that mean to your clients?