Pointing out the issues regarding customs declaration of Chinese e-commerce shipments in the United States, the Head of Cargo at Heathrow Airport James Golding expressed their intention to stay ahead of the curve in terms of smooth flow of cargo through the airport in case of increased enforcement and customs checks by collaborating with other stakeholders.

As he puts it, “For me, it's the balance. The balance between the clear demand for e-commerce and delivering them sustainably and safely.”

From June 2023 to May 2024, London Heathrow Airport handled 1.5 million tonnes of cargo, an increase of 12.4 percent from the previous year. However, it is still not back to the 2017-18 levels of 1.8 million tonnes.

For James Golding, it is about building volumes back to pre-COVID-19 levels and getting close to 2 million tonnes per year. As he sat down with Libin Chacko Kurian of STAT Media Group in Shanghai during air cargo China, he explained the three-pillared cargo strategy, improving the airport efficiency and more. Watch them talking.