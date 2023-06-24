Zvi Schreiber, Founder & CEO, Freightos sat down with STAT Media Group last month during the air cargo Europe in Munich Germany just after the launch of Freightos Terminal. He spoke extensively about the new platform that brought together data from ocean, air, transit times and industry events into a single platform.

Schreiber said, "During the Covid-19 pandemic, my customers discovered how important data is. Because there were more disruptions than ever before. Even as the pandemic is over, supply chain companies, exporters and importers understand that there are disruptions like strikes, weather and a major war unfortunately in the eastern part of Europe. Companies now really understand the need for data. Because prices, availability and transit times are changing constantly."

"With Freightos Terminal, supply chain companies can get a full picture of what's going on in the industry in one beautiful dashboard," he added.

He also speaks about the incredible growth of Freightos from zero to a million electronic bookings this year with 3,500 freight forwarders and 40 airlines.

"The digital connection still continues. Although we have half of all the airlines in the world, by volume, even that half do a lot of offline bookings. So we have a long way to go," he said.

Watch him talk about how he is preparing to provide dynamic pricing in air cargo, training artificial intelligence with the huge data set to optimise pricing, the emergence of index-linked contracts, and the new things brewing at Freightos.