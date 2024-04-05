Hugo Repolho, Head of Cargo, GRU Airport speaks to Nehal Gautam of STAT Media Group during the recently concluded IATA’s World Cargo Symposium in Hong Kong.

Repolho discusses strategies to meet rising express cargo demand, emphasising GRU Airport’s infrastructure investments since 2017. He asserts that GRU aims to be a South American redistribution hub, particularly for e-commerce, with expansions and partnerships driving global standards alignment and adds how technological advancements and sustainability efforts will further optimise cargo operations at GRU.